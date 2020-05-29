Andhra Pradesh

Seven new cases detected in Nellore, tally goes up to 239

The entry points to Kottamitta was sealed, in Nellore on Thursday.

Containment plan enforced in Rapur and Marripadu mandals

Reeling under the Koyambedu link, the Nellore district has registered seven more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 239 in the district, a health bulletin said on Thursday.

Police have enforced the lockdown norms more stringently in the Kottamitta area of the city which accounted for three new cases.

Sullurpeta, which has seen arise in the cases of late with a trader and their family members getting infected after visiting the wholesale vegetables and fruits market at Koyambedu in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, recorded two more cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 81.

Rapur and Marripadu recorded one new case each during the last 24 hours. Alarmed over the spurt in the cases, the district administration has implemented the cluster containment plan vigorously in Rapur and Marripadu mandals.

All entry and exit points have been sealed to prevent movement of people in the area.

Door-to-door survey

Primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons numbering 413 have been quarantined. Health officials have undertaken a door-to-door survey to identify all those who had visited Chennai in the recent past.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged on their recovery. As many as 80 patients are undergoing treatment in the two designated COVID-19 hospitals. As many as 155 patients have been discharged till date, while four have died.

Van for migrants

In Ongole, BJP activists led by its minority wing leader K. Basha arranged a van to transport a group of migrant workers travelling on foot on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway to Odisha.

