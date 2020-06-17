Seven killed in road mishap, 15 others injured

Seven persons, including a few woman, were killed and 15 others suffered injured in a road accident at Vedadri village in the district on Wednesday.

Condition of three of the injured is stated to be critical, and were rushed to the nearby hospitals.

The mishap occurred when a speeding lorry hit the tractor coming in the opposite direction in which the victims were travelling.

The deceased were all natives of Gopavaram village, Madhira mandal, in Telangana State. The victims met with the accident when they were on a pilgrimage.

The Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama police rushed to the spot. Villagers helped the injured, provided first aid and shifted them to hospital.

The Krishna district police registered a case.