Andhra Pradesh: Seven injured in clash over construction of village secretariat building

At least seven persons have been injured in a clash between YSRCP and TDP workers over finalising the site for construction of proposed Panchayat Secretariat building of Marlava Grama Panchayat under Peddapuram police limits in Kakinada district on Thursday.

The Revenue and Panchayat Raj authorities on Thursday conducted a grama sabha at Marlava village to decide the site to construct the panchayat secretariat building. The government had sanctioned ₹40 lakh for the building.

The TDP supporters reportedly demanded that a new place be identified for the secretariat building as against the YSRCP’s proposal to renovate the existing grama panchayat office building, leading to the clash.

In the presence of the officials concerned, the two groups hurled chairs at each other and clashed, in which seven persons received minor injuries.

The Peddapuram police said cases had been registered against both the groups.