Seven held for kidnapping four-month-old in East Godavari

Seven persons, including two women, were arrested on Monday for reportedly kidnapping a four-month-old baby girl under Ramachandrapuram mandal police limits in East Godavari district.
Superintendent of Police P Adnan Nayeem Asmi told mediapersons that a woman, Mokani Thulupalamma, had hired a gang of six to kidnap the baby. Recently, Ms. Thulupalamma had resorted to the kidnap of the baby after her proposal to buy the baby was rejected by the baby’s mother, Illa Chinnari.
On June 14 midnight, Ms. Thulupulamma and the six persons reportedly kidnapped the baby when her mother was asleep from a house near the Lord Bheemeswara Swamy temple at Draksharamam. The incident had occurred when Rajamahendravaram-based Ms.Chinnari, a rag-picker, had gone to her sister’s house at Draksharamam.
The six accused have been identified as D. Kiran, K. Ravi Teja, V. Veera Babu, V. Rama Krishna, B. Ambedkar and B. Lakshmi, all of them relatives of Ms. Thulupulamma.
A daily wager, Ms. Thulupulamma had lost her baby recently and she wanted to adopt a girl since then.
The police registered a case and produced them before a local court.
Mr. Nayeem Asmi handed over the rescued baby to her mother.
