Set up sanitisation cabins in industrial units: CITU leader

Sanitisation cabins need to be installed on a priority basis at major industries across the State where thousands of workers are working in close proximity to each other, CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao said.

“Major industries like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), HPCL and NTPC Simhadri are functioning despite the lockdown. Thousands of workers are employed at these industries. They have to inevitably work in close proximity at work spots or at staff canteens, which is why sanitisation cabins should be provided at the entrance of these industries as a precautionary measure to avoid a possible spread of COVID-19,” Mr. Narasinga Rao said, adding that district administrations should issue orders to the industry managements in this regard.

Mr. Narasinga Rao alleged that ration was not being given to migrant workers employed at the industries in Visakhapatnam. Neither the State nor the Central governments were extending any relief to these migrant workers, he said, adding that the district administration should initiate measures to supply ration to these migrant workers.

Full-body chambers

Meanwhile, NTPC Simhadri installed full-body sanitization chambers on its premises. The chambers were made at NTPC Simhadri’s CHP Department and the mist was prepared at the chemistry department.

The chambers, installed at the plant’s alternate gate and at the Deepanjalinagar Township gate, were inaugurated on Friday by Chief General Manager V. Sudarshan Babu.