Set up more oxygen plants, Somu urges State govt.

BJP State president writes to Chief Minister

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to set up more medical oxygen plants at the earliest, procure Remdesivir injections with the government’s own resources, increase the beds in hospitals and improve services at major hospitals such as the King George Hospital (KGH) and Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) on a war-footing to tackle the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Aarogyasri hospitals

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Monday, Mr. Veerraju expressed regret that the government had been keeping quiet on the demand of the BJP’s State leadership that ₹2,000 crore be allocated for the fight against the pandemic.

“There has been a shortage of medicines and COVID kits at the government hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. The Chief Minister must to ensure that no COVID patient is denied treatment at the Aarogyasri-empanelled private hospitals with the excuse that the government is yet to clear their bills,” said Mr. Veerraju.

He said if private hospitals and medical colleges came forward to set up oxygen plants, they should be accorded permission without delay.

‘Focus on tribal areas’

Mr. Veerraju also sought a focussed attention on the situation in tribal areas where people might be reluctant to get themselves treated for health conditions induced by COVID infection.

“The Police Department should enforce the curfew strictly to prevent the spread of virus. Efforts should be made to vaccinate all people as early as possible,” he said.