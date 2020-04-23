Set up cold storages and godowns at villages, CM asks marketing officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials of the Marketing Department to set up cold storages and godowns at the village level, and said that the government will buy the produce directly from the farmers.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further directed the officials to support the farmers by paying them the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crops and continue direct purchases through the Rythu Bharosa Centres.

‘Monitor prices’

Addressing a review meeting on the activities of the department on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the agriculture assistants should monitor the crop prices on a daily basis and alert the higher officials.

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to continue the existing decentralised rythu bazaars along with the ‘janata bazaars’, and ensure availability of essential goods to the people.

Addressing the media later, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu said steps were taken to ensure MSP to various crops, and that all types of crops, including perishable ones such as banana, papaya and tomato, were being procured and directly distributed to the people at affordable prices.