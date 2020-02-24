Set up call centre to address grievances relating to sand supply: Minister

Krishna District In-charge Minister and Rural Development and Mines Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy on Monday directed the district authorities to set up a dedicated call centre to address the grievances pertaining to sand supply.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy has reviewed the supply of sand and maintenance of the sand reaches in the district with the officials led by District Collector A.Md.Imtiaz here.

“We have reports that poor quality sand being collected and supplied from the Royyuru reach and steps should be taken to stop this,” said Mr. Ramachandra Reddy.

The Minister has also made it clear that all the vehicles engaged in the sand supply should be equipped with the Global Positioning System (GPS). Transport Minister Perni Nani has appealed to Mr. Ramachandra Reddy to withdraw some lorry services from the sand delivery system citing their poor performance.

Mr. Nani has also appealed Mr. Reddy to ensure sand supply for the 150 works in progress in the Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation area. Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha and other officials were present.