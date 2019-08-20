Andhra Pradesh

Seshachalam home to rare flora and fauna

The verdant Seshachalam hill ranges known for their lush green forests are home to rare flora and fauna, which are a visitor’s delight.

The camera traps installed at various places by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Forest Department have captured the rare and endangered animals such as four-horned antelope (Konda Gorre), Asian palm civet (Punugu pilli), Indian wild dog (Adavi Kukka), Grey jungle fowl (Adivi kodi), leopard (Chirutha), mongoose (mungisa), mouse deer (Mooshika Jinka), porcupine (Mullapandhi), sambar (Kanithi) and sloth bear (Elugubanti).

The forest wing recently procured and installed camera traps across the forest area as part of the larger idea of protecting the endangered species living in the Tirumala ranges.

The camera traps have been placed in the vicinity of Tirumala hills such as Parveta Mandapam, Srigandha Vanam (sandalwood garden), Kumaradhara Pasupudhara dam road, Dharmagiri, Papavinasanam and the forest border lines.

“These cameras identify the animals through long distance sensors and photograph them both during day and night times,” says Divisional Forest Officer D. Phanikumar Naidu. This is taken up as a part of the protection of these endangered species living in Tirumala ranges.

Of the 82,500 hectares of Seshachalam forest, the TTD controls around 2,700 hectares in the immediate vicinity of the temple. The TTD has raised plantations in its area to ensure protection of wildlife in its forest.

Water tanks

In areas of movement of animals, the TTD has come forward to put up sign and display boards to enlighten the pilgrims on walking paths of Tirumala. Construction of water tanks and other protective measures in the forest belt are also being contemplated to meet the needs of wild animals.

