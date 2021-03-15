Services of special trains extended till June-end

The railways have decided to extend the services of special trains till June-end for the benefit of the travelling public.

The services of trains extended include: 02851 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin biweekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Mondays and Fridays, will be extended up to June 28, 02852 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam biweekly express, leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on Wednesdays and Sundays, will be extended up to June 30, 02887 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, will be extended up to June 30, 02888 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam weekly express train, leaving Hazarat Nizamuddin on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Mondays and Tuesdays, will be extended up to July 2.

Similarly, train no. 02869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Mondays, will be extended up to June 28, 02870 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam weekly special express, leaving Chennai Central on Tuesdays will be extended up to June 29, 02857 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Rayagada weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Sundays, will be extended up to June 27, 02858 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada weekly special express, leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Tuesdays, will be extended up to June 29, 08501 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Thursdays, will be extended up to June 24, 08502 Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam weekly special express, leaving Gandhidham on Sundays, will be extended up to June 27, 07488 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah daily special express, will be extended up to June 30, 07487 Kadapa- Visakhapatnam daily special express train will be extended up to July 1, 02831 Visakhapatnam- Lingampalli special train, leaving Visakhapatnam daily will be extended up to June 30 and train no. 02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam daily special train will be extended up to July 1.

Similarly, the services of train no. 08479 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati weekly special express, 08480 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar, 02839 Bhubaneswar-Chennai Central, 02840 Chennai Central-Bhubaneswar weekly special express, 02845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore cantt special express, 02846 Bangalore cant- Bhubaneswar weekly special, 02898 Bhubaneswar-Puducherry weekly special, 02897 Puducherry-Bhubaneswar weekly, 08496 Bhubaneswar-Rameshwaram weekly, 08495 Rameshwaram-Bhubaneswar weekly, 02859 Puri-Chennai Central weekly and 02860 Chennai Central-Puri special Express have all been extended.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the health protocols before undertaking journey in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are also requested to convey their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive SMS alert on time, if there is any update about the train like cancellation and change of timings.