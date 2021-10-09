Service regularisation, promotions bring cheer to RTC employees

The decision of the Department Promotion Committee of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to regularise the services of 121 employees and promote 52 officers in various categories has brought cheer to the staff and workers on the eve of Dasara festival.

A meeting of the Department Promotion Committee, presided by the Corporation Chairman A. Mallikarjuna Reddy, and attended by Principal Secretary, Transport, M.T. Krishna Babu, Secretary, Finance Department Sashi Bhushan and the RTC Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Friday took a decision to this effect.

Regularisation of the services of the 121 employees and the issue of promotions have been pending since 2013 and the employees had been urging the authorities to implement them. The employees made a representation to their new MD Mr. Tirumala Rao, who assumed charge on June 1 this year, urging him to fulfil this long pending demand. Mr. Rao took the two issues with the government and finally secured a nod.

The 52 promotions have been effected in the categories of Executive Directors (2), Regional Managers (4), senior scale officers (13), junior scale officers (25), executive engineer (Civil-1) and senior medical officers (7).

The officials have assured the employees that the payment of the pending amount under Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme (SRBS) and Staff Benevolent Trust would also be made very soon.