Sept. 11 last date for filing APSET forms

Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) Member Secretary Prof. K. Srinivasa Rao on Sunday announced that the last date to file applications without fine for APSET 2019 for the recruitment and promotion of lecturer/assistant professor posts in degree colleges, is September 11, 2019.

“APSET will be conducted on October 20, 2019 and the notification has already been released. Applications can be submitted till September 19 with a late fee of ₹1,000, till September 26 with a late fee of ₹2,000 and till October 3 with a late fee of ₹5,000,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

He added that AU has been tasked with the responsibility of conducting the exam for 2019, 2020 and 2021. The examination will be conducted in over 30 subjects. The centres for the examination are Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Kadapa, Tirupati, Kurnool, Nellore and Anantapur.

Candidates can visit www.andhrauniversity.edu. in or www.apset.net.in for more details.