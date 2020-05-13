Andhra Pradesh

Seoul expert team to probe accident at LG Polymers

South Korean firm LG Chem has sent an eight-member team from Seoul to probe into the circumstances that led to the leakage of styrene vapour form its plant LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam on May 7.

The company, which has apologised earlier for the incident that claimed 12 lives, said in a statement on Wednesday that the technical team led by it executive vice-president and president of Petrochemicals Business Noh Kug-lae would also assist the authorities concerned with the real-time remedial and rehabilitation measures.

Rehabilitation measures

The technical team comprising experts from production, environment, and safety areas will investigate the cause of the incident and promptly support ‘responsible rehabilitation.’

“The team will meet the victims and affected families, and explain the support measures in detail. It will also hold meetings with the government officials,” the statement said on Wednesday.

