Seminar on uses of ‘psychological perspectives’ in literature at Andhra Loyola College

Knowledge of psychology helps in empathising with the characters in literature better, says a speaker

February 05, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

Psychology provides us with a tool to understand the complexities of the human mind, and the perspectives arising out of such understanding help us gain a deeper insight into the human condition and empathise with the characters in literature better, said Andhra Loyola College’s head of Department of English N. Ranga Babu.

He was speaking on the first day of a two-day seminar on ‘Psychological perspectives and challenges in contemporary English language and literature’, being organised jointly by the Departments of Psychology and English and E.L.T. Centre of Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada on February 5 and 6 (Monday and Tuesday).

Later, college correspondent Rev. Fr. M. Sagaya Raj S.J. spoke about the challenges faced by the authors in their portrayal of complex human experiences.

T.D. Vimala from the Department of Psychology at Acharya Nagarjuna University, who was the chief guest of the programme, talked about how the digital age shapes our identities, our relationships and our understanding of ourselves and others. She said neurobiological aspects of psychology are a thrust area to be investigated in the realm of psychology in the modern era.

In the afternoon session, the delegates presented their research papers on various topics of the seminar.

