The Hindu FIC, in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati, will organise a seminar on career opportunities in Law, Management and Sciences in collaboration with P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences, Vijayawada, on May 30 at 10 a.m.

The seminar will be organised in Vijayawada and Guntur with an objective to make students aware of the various career opportunities available, other than engineering and medicine. The event would provide insights into new areas of career opportunities to the young learners, as choosing the right career path is important at this crucial juncture for them.

Speakers from VIT-AP, Amaravati, would address the students and this would be followed by an interactive session.

Principal, Siddhartha Junior College, M. Sambasiva Rao, Siddhartha Degree College principal M. Ramesh and director of the college V. Babu Rao would also participate.