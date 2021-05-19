Sell minerals through e-auction, CM tells officials

Officials told to ensure availability of sand before rainy season

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday held a review meeting on Mining Department and approved major reforms.

The reforms include decision to sell minor minerals through e-auction, to collect seigniorage fee through out sourcing, to fix seigniorage based on weight rather than size in granite mining. Seigniorage will be fixed based on tonnage of the material and it is estimated that 35 to 40% income would be increased.

It was decided to conduct e-auction where leases were obtained and mines were not maintained and it was estimated that the government could earn a revenue of ₹1,000 crore through e-auction.

The officials said the new reforms would come into force from September.

The Chief Minister said Vigilance and Enforcement section in Mining Department should be effective and ensure no loss to the income of the government. He said to ensure 60 to 79 lakh metric tonnes of sand was made available before the beginning of the rainy season. He said reeches would be submerged due to rains and it would be a problem for availability of sand and added to stock up required quantity of sand.

Panchayat Raj and Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Mining Director V.G Venkat Reddy and other officials were present.