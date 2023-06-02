Selected candidates’ lists on APPSC website

June 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has placed on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the lists of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the post of Medical Officer (Unani), Lecturer/Assistant Professor (Homoeopathy) and Lecturer/Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) in AYUSH Department.

The computer-based tests (online) were held from April 1 to 3 this year. The verification of original certificates will be held on June 14 from 10 a.m. in the commission office in Vijayawada.

The commission has also invited online applications for the Departmental Tests (May-2023 session) from June 7 to 28. The last date for payment of fee is June 28. A detailed notification will be available on the commission’s website from June 5.