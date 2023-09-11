HamberMenu
Security tightened at Rajahmundry Central Prison where Naidu is lodged, says DGP

Necessary arrangements have been made as the TDP chief is a Z+ security cover protectee, says Mr. Rajendranath Reddy

September 11, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Security has been tightened at Rajahmundry Central Prison, where Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is a Z+ security cover protectee, has been lodged under judicial remand.

Instructions have been given to the East Godavari police to maintain vigil and arrange necessary force at the prison and in the vicinity, said Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

The police and the jail authorities will keep a close watch on the surroundings of the prison through CCTV footage, the DGP said.

“Instructions have been given to the police and the officials concerned to provide necessary medical facilities in the jail dispensary, Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital and keep a ward ready at a corporate hospital in case of an emergency,” the DGP told The Hindu on Monday.

Senior police officials and personnel of the A.P. Prisons Department conducted a review meeting on Monday on the security arrangements for Mr. Naidu, both in and out the central jail.

Police erected barricades, diverted traffic and imposed restrictions on vehicular movement on Jail Road as a precautionary measure. Public movement has been restricted outside the jail.

Instructions have been issued to the officers to review security round-the-clock on the jail premises, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

