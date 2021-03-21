Andhra Pradesh

Secunderabad-Shalimar special to be augmented with one AC coach

Train no. 02773/02774 Shalimar-Secunderabad-Shalimar Special will be augment with one extra AC-3 tier coach, on a permanent basis, with effect from April 7 from Shalimar and from April 6 from Secunderabad.

As per the revised composition, the train will have one First AC, three AC-2 tier and 15 AC-3 tier coaches.

Partial cancellation

The Puri-Gandhidham-Puri Special Express will be partially cancelled to facilitate Non Interlocking work on Dhrangadhra – Samakhiali section of Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway.

Train no 02974 Puri – Gandhidham special, leaving Puri on March 20, will be partially cancelled between Ahmedabad and Gandhidham.

Train no 02973 Gandhidham - Puri special, leaving Gandhidham on March 24, will be partially cancelled between Gandhidham and Ahmedabad.

