Andhra Pradesh

SEB sleuths unearth drug racket

The Prakasam police unearthed a drug racket with the arrest of one person from an illegal drug manufacturing unit at K. Annasamudram village, near Tripurantakam, on Friday.

Worth over ₹2 cr.

On a tip-off, sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau, aided by their counterparts in neighbouring Guntur district, conducted a raid on a cattle feed manufacturing unit close to a plantation and seized over 150 kg of banned psychotropic drugs worth over more than ₹2 crore from there. The banned drugs were allegedly distributed among college students and to toddy shops, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the offender had been allegedly running a similar unit at Ramchandrapuram, near Hyderabad, before police unearthed the illegal manufacturing unit last year and had been supplying banned drugs to vulnerable section of people there.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2021 12:51:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/seb-sleuths-unearth-drug-racket/article35110579.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY