SEB registers 261 bind over cases

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested 747 persons, allegedly involved in 643 liquor and ganja smuggling and selling cases in Andhra Pradesh in the last week, said Director-General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

The teams led by SEB Commissioner Ravi Shankar Ayyanar conducted raids at various places in 26 districts and booked 261 bind over cases against ID liquor manufacturers, suppliers and consumers in the State.

The SEB police also registered 34 cases against ganja smugglers and seized 2,490 kg of the contraband during raids, said Mr. Ravi Shankar on Friday.

SEB DIG A. Ramesh Reddy said that 144 complaints were received through Spandana, and the police seized 84 vehicles, used for smuggling NDPL, ID liquor and ganja.

The drive will continue and stern action will be taken against the liquor manufacturers and ganja smugglers, the SEB Commissioner warned.