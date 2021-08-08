Search on for weapons in Viveka murder case

Prompted by the Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths, the municipal authorities initiated draining the water from Rotaripuramvagu, a stream, in Pulivendula, said to be in search of the weapons reportedly used in the murder of former Kadapa MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy two years ago.

According to information, the CBI officials launched emptying the stream in order to locate the weapons reportedly based on information from the accused, Sunil Yadav, who was arrested in Goa recently. The exercise taken up amidst tight security led to a flutter in Pulivendula and continued till late in the evening.