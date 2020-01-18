Sea Cadets Corps Visakhapatnam unit celebrates golden jubilee

The Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) unit of Visakhapatnam, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a ceremonial parade held at INS Circars Parade Ground on Saturday.

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, reviewed the parade and inspected the guard of honour.

The parade was conducted by 12 platoons of SSC, including four girl cadet platoons.

Honorary Cmde (SCC) Rabi Ahuja, the son of the founding father of SCC, Honorary Cmde (SCC) Gokhuladas Shivdas Ahuja, witnessed the parade as a special invitee in addition to the Flag Officers, dignitaries and over 600 family members of the cadets.

The parade was followed by a display of an array of training activities including Piping, Semaphore, Cane Drill, Guard Continuity Drill, Band Continuity Drill and Horn Pipe Dance by SCC cadets.

Vice Admiral Jain also launched the SCC website and presented awards to outstanding Sea Cadets of the year 2019-20.

Sub-Lt (SCC) Ch. Krishna was awarded ‘C-in-C Commendation’ by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain for his outstanding commitment and dedication to the Visakhapatnam unit.

Addressing the cadets on parade, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain complimented the cadets on their immaculate turnout and smart drill. He also highlighted how the SCC contributes to building teamwork, discipline and leadership qualities amongst young children.

The Sea Cadet Corps is the largest non-governmental voluntary organisation which was started on May 13, 1938 in Karachi in undivided India and presently there are 10 units functional throughout the country with Mumbai as headquarters. The organisation imparts basic training in naval discipline to school going boys and girls on every Sunday in the age group of 10 to 12 years.

The Sea Cadet Corps, Visakhapatnam unit, was commissioned on January 18, 1970, by Admiral A.K. Chatterjee, the then Chief of Naval Staff, with the active support of Captain O.S. Dawson who was the then Commanding Officer, INS Circars. The unit has flourished over the last 50 years and presently there are nearly 1,200 cadets.