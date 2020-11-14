Andhra Pradesh

SC/ST case against three for ‘thrashing’ Dalit

The police on Friday registered a case under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against three persons on the charge of beating a 40-year-old Dalit man, D. Krupanandam, under the Uppalaguptam police station limits in East Godavari district.

“The three accused have allegedly physically assaulted Mr. Krupanandam of Gollapalli village for allegedly stealing coconuts from their garden in the early hours of the day,” Sub-Inspector G. Venkateswara Rao said.

“The accused have been identified as S. Siva Kumar, P. Dorababu and P. Venkatewara Rao, all hailing from Gollapalli. Investigation is under way. No one has been arrested. The victim has been admitted to the government hospital in Amalapuram and his health condition is stable,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao. said.

