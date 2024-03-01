SCS will be accorded to Andhra Pradesh after Congress comes to power at Centre: Sachin Pilot

March 01, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot announced that the Congress will accord Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh immediately upon coming to power at the Centre.

Participating in a public meeting along with Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy, here on Friday, he flayed the NDA government for going back on the promise made on the floor of the house. In the same vein, he accused the regional parties — the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) — of playing second fiddle to the BJP-led NDA government, without attempting to realise the promise for the benefit of the State.

Mr. Pilot said that the successive governments in the State did not raise a concern when the BJP-led central government did not release the funds sanctioned as part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He also accused the Centre of neglecting every sector, including the farmers, unemployed youth, workers and women. “We are not like the BJP. We promise to accord the SCS to Andhra Pradesh and render justice,” he announced, appealing to the public to vote for the party in the ensuing general elections.

Ms. Sharmila highlighted the need for replacing the existing parties in power that had failed to render justice to the State. Recalling the stint of her father, former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, she said that Congress was the only party to benefit the downtrodden sections of the society.

CWC member N. Raghuveera Reddy, AICC Secretary C.D. Meiyappan, former union minister Chinta Mohan, former Members of Parliament K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao and N. Thulasi Reddy were present at the meeting.