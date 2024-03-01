GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCS will be accorded to Andhra Pradesh after Congress comes to power at Centre: Sachin Pilot

March 01, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot, APCC President Y.S. Sharmila Reddy and other party leaders at the public meeting in Tirupati on Friday.

AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot, APCC President Y.S. Sharmila Reddy and other party leaders at the public meeting in Tirupati on Friday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot announced that the Congress will accord Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh immediately upon coming to power at the Centre.

Participating in a public meeting along with Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy, here on Friday, he flayed the NDA government for going back on the promise made on the floor of the house. In the same vein, he accused the regional parties — the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) — of playing second fiddle to the BJP-led NDA government, without attempting to realise the promise for the benefit of the State.

Mr. Pilot said that the successive governments in the State did not raise a concern when the BJP-led central government did not release the funds sanctioned as part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He also accused the Centre of neglecting every sector, including the farmers, unemployed youth, workers and women. “We are not like the BJP. We promise to accord the SCS to Andhra Pradesh and render justice,” he announced, appealing to the public to vote for the party in the ensuing general elections.

Ms. Sharmila highlighted the need for replacing the existing parties in power that had failed to render justice to the State. Recalling the stint of her father, former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, she said that Congress was the only party to benefit the downtrodden sections of the society.

CWC member N. Raghuveera Reddy, AICC Secretary C.D. Meiyappan, former union minister Chinta Mohan, former Members of Parliament K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao and N. Thulasi Reddy were present at the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.