SCR’s Vijayawada division records gross earnings of ₹5,614.13 crore last fiscal

April 03, 2024 08:58 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Vijaya division of the South Central Railway (SCR) recorded 63.473 million ‘originating passengers’ in the 2023-24 financial year, which was 3.18% more when compared to the previous financial year.

The gross earning of the division was put at ₹5,614.13 crore, the highest gross earnings in the division’s history. The previous best earnings of ₹5,311.8 crore was recorded in the 2022-23 fiscal year, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil.

“The Vijayawada division has achieved the best performance in all streams, including the gross revenue, passenger, freight, ticket checking, sundry earnings and other fronts,” the DRM said and appreciated the heads of all departments and the employees for the achievement.

The division generated 72% of the total earnings from freight loading and 24% from passenger transportation, Mr. Narendra A. Patil said in a release on Tuesday.

In the 2023-24 fiscal year, new lines were laid in a stretch of 84.86 km. On an average, a total of 186 freight trains were dealt per day , and 85,354 coaching (passenger carriers) trains were operated, he said.

Besides, the Vijayawada railway station has won the ‘Best Tourist Friendly Station’ award. Rapido bike services and micro-stay facility were provided at the station, the DRM added.