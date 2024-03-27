GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCR Vijayawada division achieves record freight revenue of ₹3,975 crore

It is the best performance since the division’s entry in the freight revenue segment, says DRM Narendra A. Patil

March 27, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) has loaded freight worth ₹3,975 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal, its best performance for any financial year since the entry of the division in freight revenue segment.

The Vijayawada division has achieved the feat by clocking 36.2 Million Tonnes (MTs) of originating freight loading during the current financial year, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil.

That the best performance was recorded on March 26. The previous best performance of ₹3,968 cores was recorded during the 2018-19 financial year, the DRM said on Wednesday.

Mr. Patil congratulated Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu, Senior Divisional Operating Manager D. Narendra Varma, officers and staff of the Business Development Units (BDUs).

