SCR to run two Vinayaka Chavithi special trains

The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate Narsapur-Secunderabad and Secunderabad-Vijayawada special trains on September 12 and 13 respectively.

Train No.07258 Narsapur-Secunderabad special train will leave Narsapur at 6 p.m. on Sunday and arrive at Secunderabad at 4.10 a.m. the next day. The train will halt at Palakol, Veeravasaram, Bhimavaram Junction and Town, Akiveedu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Miryalguda, Nalgonda and Secunderabad.

Train No.07257 Secunderabad-Vijayawada special will leave Secunderabad at 11.30 p.m. on Monday and arrive at Vijayawada at 6.35 a.m. on Tuesday. The train will halt at Kazipet, Warangal, Dornakal and Khammam.