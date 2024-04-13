SCR to run special trains to clear summer rush between various stations

April 13, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 22 summer special trains between Secunderabad and Kollam in order to clear the passenger rush.

Train No. 07193 Secunderabad-Kollam Express will be operated on April 17 and 24, May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and 12,19 and 26 June. The train will depart from Secunderabad every Wednesday at 6.40 p.m. and will reach Kollam at 11.55 p.m (Thursday).

Train No. 07194. Kollam-Secunderabad will run on April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, and on June 14, 21 and 28. The train will depart at 2.30 a.m. on every Friday and will reach Secunderabad at 9.40 a.m. on Saturday.

The special trains will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai Junction, Salem Junction, Erode Junction, Tiruppur, Coimbatore Junction, Palghat, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvala, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kanyakulam Junction stations in both the directions.

The special trains will consist of First AC and Second AC, AC two tier, AC three tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches.

Summer special trains will be operated between Cuttack and Hyderabad from April 16 onwards.

Train No.07165, Hyderabad to Cuttak will be operated on every Tuesday, i.e. on April 16, 23 and 30. Train No.07166, Cuttak-Hyderabad will run on every Wednesday, i.e. on April 17, 24 and on May 1.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottayam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar stations in both the directions, the railway officials said.

Similarly, summer special trains were planned between various stations from April 15 to June 29.

Train No.07223, Secunderabad-Santragachi will make eleven trips, on every Friday, from April 19 to June 28. Train No.07224, Santragachi-Secunderabad will make eleven trips on every Saturday, from April 20 to June 29.

Train No.07225, Secunderabad-Shalimar, will make 11 trips on every Monday, from April 15 to June 29. Train No.07226, Shalimar-Secunderabad, will make 11 trips on every Tuesday, from April 16 to June 26.

Train No.07223 and 07224, Secunderabad-Santragachi-Secunderabad specials will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalgua, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttak, Jaipur, Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasiore and Kharagpur stations in both the directions.

Train No.07225 and 07226, Secunderabad-Shalimar-Secunderabad special trains will halt at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada, Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttak, Jaipur, Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur and Santragachi stations.

These special trains consist of first AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second class coaches.

