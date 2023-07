July 10, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR) would run new weekly special trains to clear the extra passenger rush.

Train no. 07151 will run from Narsapur to Yesvantpur from July 11 to September 26, and train no. 07152 will run from Yesvantpur to Narsapur from July 12 to September 27.

These trains will halt at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narsaraopet, Donakonda, Markapur Rd, Giddalur, Nandyal, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations.

Meanwhile, train no. 05303 will run from Gorakhpur to Mahbubnagar on July 15 (one day), and train no. 05304 will run from Mahbubnagar to Gorakhpur on July 17 (one day).

These two trains will halt at Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jn, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Bellampalli, Ramagundam, Kazipet, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Shadnagar and Jadcherla.