Andhra Pradesh: SCR plans slew of events as a tribute to freedom fighters

RPF band plays patriotic tunes at Vijayawada Railway Station

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan said that Vijayawada Division has planned a series of programmes as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to highlight the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to achieve Independence.

“Indian Railways plays a vital role in connecting every nook and corner of the country and is hosting a series of events on railway premises to spread the message of unity and to highlight the efforts of the great leaders who participated in the freedom struggle,” the DRM said.

The South Central Railway (SCR) division of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) performed a band display at the east main entrance of Vijayawada Railway Station as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence, said Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswara B. Thokala.

An RPF band comprising 15 people from the Zonal RPF Training Centre at Moula Ali in Secunderabad performed at the event. The RPF personnel played patriotic tunes to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence and enthralled the passengers and the general public at the Vijayawada railway station, said Mr. Valleswara.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan said that the RPF band plays an important role in instilling discipline and keeping the forces motivated. The SCR’s band party won first place in the All India Band Competitions conducted recently, he said.

Earlier, Railway officials along with the RPF took out a two-wheeler rally at the railway station to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.