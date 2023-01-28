HamberMenu
SCR official holds freight customers’ meet at Kakinada, urges them to boost trade

Holds meeting with Kakinada Sea Port, Coromandel and Nagarjuna Fertilizers officials

January 28, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR), Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), G. John Prasad conducted freight customers’ meet at Kakinada on Saturday.

He inspected the Kakinada goods shed complex and interacted with the officials of the Kakinada Sea Port Limited, Coromandel Fertilizers, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and other companies.

He sensitised the supervisors, customers and loading staff on safety aspects during loading. He also explained the consequences of uneven loading which could lead to accidents, if safety measures were not followed.

He assured them of full cooperation from the zone and asked the customers to boost up the freight trade from Kakinada.

Mr. John Prasad inspected Coromandel Fertilizers and loading area of goods trains. He also inspected the loading procedure into the wagons and interacted with the field staff, loading supervisors, in-charges and loading labour, and advised them to ensure the approved pattern of loading with strict adherence to permissible carrying capacity of wagons.

Divisional Commercial Manager G. Somasekhar Naidu and other officers accompanied the PCCM.

