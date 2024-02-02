GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCR officers, rail passengers in Vijayawada celebrate 50th anniversary of Godavari Express

The train, which began on February 1, 1974, is running with 125 percent occupancy ratio, says DRM Narenda A. Patil

February 02, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu and other officers cut a cake to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of Godavari Express at Vijayawada railway station on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil cut the cake and participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of Godavari Express on Thursday night.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu, the crew of Godavari Express and rail passengers took part in the celebrations when the train reached Vijayawada on Thursday night.

The initial maximum speed of Godavari Express Train No. 12727/28, which was 50 kmph, was improved to 130 kmph over the years in permissible sections of Vijayawada and Secunderabad Divisions, the DRM said.

Godavari Express has become the favourite of passengers due to its convenient timings, good maintenance and punctuality, Mr. Rambabu said.

Godavari Express was colourfully decorated by the SCR rail fans and they welcomed the train on Platform No.6 for the celebrations at 11 p.m, said PRO Nusrat Mandrupkar.

The train runs 706 km on its journey, covering 17 major stations en route. Passengers from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and other districts board the train at Visakhapatnam junction to travel to Secunderabad on their favourite Godavari Express, the DRM said.

