SCR bags four energy conservation awards

The Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC), Vijayawada, has bagged the ‘Certificate of Merit’ award at the national level in energy conservation. The South Central Railway (SCR) has bagged three more National Energy Conservation Awards.

The awards were presented at a function held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, on December 14.

The SCR (Zonal Railway Sector) and Kacheguda Station (CPWD, PHED and State PWD Sector) have also won the awards.

The ETTC bagged another prestigious award for saving one lakh units per annum under universities/institutes category, railway officials said.

Minister of State for Power R.K. Singh presented the first prize to Lekha Bhavan in CPWD, PHED and State PWD sector to principal chief electrical engineer A.A. Phadke and Hyderabad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) N.S.R. Prasad.

Pat from Minister

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal complimented the officers of SCR on the achievements.

Vijayawada DRM P. Srinivas said the national award was the achievement of senior divisional electrical engineer V. Venkata Ramana and his staff.

Mr. Srinivas said the ETTC, Vijayawada, imparts refresher, conversional, simulator and promotional training as part of special courses to running staff of the SCR and occasionally to the staff of other railway zones.

ETTC was following energy conservation measures such as solar energy, use of LED fittings, energy efficient pumps, star labelled electric equipments, timers for water coolers to save energy, said Mr. Venkata Ramana.