Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen on August 16

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools on August 16.

Speaking after attending a review meeting with the Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy on 'Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu', Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said online classes for students would commence from July 12 and teachers would be given training on workbooks from July 15 to August 15.

The Minister said the results (marks memos) of the Intermediate final year students would be released by July-end and informed that the results were calculated by giving 30 % weightage to SSC marks and 70 % weightage to Intermediate first year marks.

Nadu-Nedu

Mr. Suresh said the Chief Minister had asked the authorities to prepare a budget of ₹16,000 crore for implementation of Nadu-Nedu programme and wanted all works in progress under the scheme to be completed by August.

The State would implement the New Education Policy, he said and went on to clarify that this would not result in closure of schools or reduce the number of teacher posts.

Referring to the proposed foundation schools, the Minister said additional rooms would be constructed for the purpose in the next two years.