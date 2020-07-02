Andhra Pradesh

School of Distance Education celebrates foundation day

Officials of the School of Distance Education, Andhra University their 48th foundation day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. L. Bullayya, the former Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University.

Director P. Hari Prakash highlighted the progress of the School of Distance Education. He said that the school was started in 1972 with 265 students, and now the strength has been raised upto 60,000 students. The school offers 48 courses, and has 24 study centres and 60 examination centres across Andhra Pradesh. He thanked both the administration and the institute’s staff for the support. Registrar Prof. V. Krishna Mohan was present.

