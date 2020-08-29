‘Save Srikakulam’ campaign gathers steam

Reorganisation will hit interests of northern part of district, say protagonists

Agitated over the government’s decision to appoint sub-committees over the reorganisation of districts, many academicians, representatives of various political parties and social organisations have come together to prepare a note to protect the interests of Srikakulam district.

They have been undertaking the exercise for the last three days to apprise the sub-committee of the possible injustice to the northern part of the district. Etcherla and Rajam Assembly constituencies will come under Vizianagaram district and Palakonda will be under the jurisdiction of Araku which will be made a new district.

Only southern part of the district has witnessed development in the last two decades with the establishment of pharmaceutical companies, Dr. B.R.Ambedkar University, IIIT, polytechnic colleges and many private engineering colleges. All of them come under Etcherla. The Rajam Assembly constituency is known for sugar and jute industries.

Ambedkar University Sadhana Samithi members Gunta Tulasi Rao and Jami Bhimasankar, who fought for the establishment of Ambedkar Universtity at Etcherla in 2003-2005, said students would be the worst hit with the loss of the university and other educational institutions located at Etcherla.

‘Youth stand to lose’

“The then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy sanctioned the university for the district after a protracted struggle. It will go to neighbouring Vizianagaram district with reorganisation of the districts,” said Dr.Tulasi Rao, who is currently Director (Admissions) of the university.

Mr. Bhima Sankar, who worked as Andhra University Executive Council member between 1988 and 2004, said the sub- committee would be urged to treat Srikakulam as a special case.

Srikakulam BC Welfare Association president P. Chandrapati Rao and Srikakulam Hakkula Parirakashana Samiti member Ganji Ezra said youth would not get jobs in future as the Jagan Mohan government issued orders for reservation of jobs for locals.

“Many residential areas, including PN Colony of Srikakulam town, are now part of Etcherla. Inclusion of Etcherla in Vizianagaram district would lead to denial of administrative services to many citizens of Srikakulam,” said Hanumanthu Lajapathi Rai, former Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University.

Meanwhile, Palakonda Zilla Sadhana Samiti President Buditi Appala Naidu said Palakonda had great history even before the British regime but its needs had been ignored by successive governments.

“Palakonda alone has irrigation facility and it can be easily developed as a district. It will also benefit the tribal people of Sithampet, Patapatnam and other areas,” Mr. Appala Naidu said.

Association secretary V. Kurma Rao and coordinator Nutalapati Bharata Bhusana Raju said roundtables were being organised in all 13 mandals of the divisions.

TDP district president Gowthu Sireesha said there was no need for creation of new districts at this juncture. “The government is not clear about State capital itself. How can it disturb the existing districts? ” she added.