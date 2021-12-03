Andhra Pradesh

Save crops, cattle: Collector

West Godavari District Collector Kartikeya Misra has advised farmers not to take up agricultural operations and to protect the harvested crops, as heavy rains are predicted in the next few days due to cyclone ‘Jawad’. He asked the farmers and the people to protect the cattle and other milch animals.

With many farmers busy harvesting the kharif crop, Mr. Misra appealed to them to protect the paddy stocks.

The Collector in a video-conference directed the officials to stay in the deployed places and monitor the situation. “The Revenue, Fire, Medical and Health, Andhra Pradesh Transco, Panchayat Raj, Fisheries, Agriculture and other Departments’ officials should be alert and take measures to prevent human and animal loss,” Mr. Misra said.


