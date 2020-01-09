‘Save Amaravati’ stir gathers steam in Ongole

Defying police curbs, members of the Joint Action Committee of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti in Prakasam district in large numbers held protest marches in different parts of the city demanding retention of Amaravati as the State capital.

The protesters, including a large number of women, took out a rally on the arterial Kurnool road opposing the three capital move of the YSR Congress Party government.

Meanwhile, police took into custody more than 50 members of the JAC, including its chairman Nalluri Venkateswarlu, for trying to take out a procession from the Addanki bus stand centre without prior police permission.

“We have led several stirs in the past and courted arrest. We will not be cowed down by police curbs,” said Acharya N.G. Ranga Kisan Samastha general secretary Ch.Seshaiah.

Meanwhile, a large number of youth led by Telugu Desam Party Prakasam district president D. Janardhana Rao took a motorcycle rally shouting slogans in support of continuing the State capital at Amaravati.