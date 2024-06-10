Satyavedu MLA-elect accuses Pedireddi, son of exploiting forest, mining resources

TDP MLA-elect from Satyavedu Assembly constituency Koneti Adimulam has said that he will expose the “misdeeds” of former Minister for Mines, Forests, and Power, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and his son (Rajampeta MP-elect) P. Mithun Reddy in the constituency.

Addressing the media at Varadaiapalem on June 10 (Monday), Mr. Adimulam, who quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ahead of the elections, said that he would request the new government to initiate legal action against Mr. Ramachandra Reddy and Mr. Mithun Reddy for “exploitating the natural resources in Satyavedu constituency”.

Mr. Adimulam alleged the involvement of the father-son duo in indiscriminate and illegal mining of sand and gravel and exploitation of forest resources. He alleged their involvement in illicit liquor trade.

Mr. Adimulam also alleged that during his stint with the YSRCP, he had taken these issue to the notice of then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, but to no avail.

“Irked over this, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy and his son had brought an outsider as the YSRCP candidate to contest against me in Satyavedu constituency, besides funding several independent candidates,” the MLA-elect alleged.