Sathya Sai Organisationholds medical camp at Leh

The Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation held their first medical camp at Leh and Ladakh in association with the 75th Battalion of the CRPF(Central Reserve Police Force) on August 21 and 22.

The camps were organised in Alchi and Skurbuchan villages in Leh district, during which 565 villagers were examined and given required medicines free of cost. Twenty seven volunteers, including six doctors, from Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Mumbai participated in the camp. Specialist doctors from ophthalmology, dentistry, pain management speciality, paediatrician, gynaecology and general surgery were part of the visiting team.

Toys were distributed among children in both the villages while 6,000 sanitary napkins were given to women. Around 2,000 masks were distributed to all villagers.