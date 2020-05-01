Sathya Sai devotees reach out to the needy

The guiding principle of Sri Sathya Sai Baba was: ‘Service to man, is service to God’, and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations (SSSSO) is implementing it in letter and spirit by extending a helping hand to migrant labourers and needy people through 86 community kitchens across the country.

These community kitchens serve 28,000 to 33,000 packets of cooked food every day across different States. The organisation is cooking breakfast, lunch, and dinner in these community kitchens as per approved government norms and distributing meals through government nominated agencies. Under this initiative, it has already served 5,68,000 food packets till date.

SSSSO also distributed ‘Amrit Kalash’ grocery packets to needy families across different States. These packets, which can last for 10 days for a family of four include 11 essential items like rice, wheat flour, pulses, salt and sugar. It has distributed 10,99,000 lakh kg cereals to over 86,000 families till date under the initiative.

The Mahila Vibhag of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations has embarked upon the production of safety masks for distribution to frontline health and sanitation workers. It has already donated over two lakh safety masks in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Punjab till date.

SSSSO All India president Nimish Pandya noted that the unprecedented crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic calls for united action to help the most deprived sections of society. The motto of SSSSO: ‘Love all and serve all’ and it would continue to serve humanity till the lockdown was completely lifted by the government.

SSSSO is planning to continue the two initiatives of community kitchens and provision of grains and cereals on a mass scale beyond the lockdown period, when restrictions are eased. It is enhancing the capacity of community kitchens to reach around 1,00,000 meals every day from the current 28,000 to 33,000 meals a day and reach out to around 4,00,000 needy families with a distribution of 50,00,000 kg cereals.