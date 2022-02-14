Sarva darshan to resume at Tirumala temple from Wednesday
Initially about 15,000 tokens will be provided to the devotees on a day-to-day basis.
Sarva darshan (free darshan) at the temple of Lord Venkateswara will be resumed from Wednesday.
The darshan tokens which are also popularly known as slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be made available at TTD s Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam and Sri Govindaraj choultries (I & II) in Tirupati from 9.00 am on Tuesday in off line mode under first-come-first-serve basis.
TTD had stopped the issuance of these free darshan tokens since September 25.
The reduction in omicron cases and partial relaxations of health protocols have rather contributed to the resumption of the facility for the benefit of common pilgrims.
