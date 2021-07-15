Sanskrit’s influence on Telugu undeniable: Education Minister

Keen on reviving Akademi’s former glory, he says

Sanskrit, which is the origin of several Indian languages, has an undeniable influence on Telugu, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said on Wednesday.

Hence, the State government will ensure popularisation of both Telugu and Sanskrit by taking up reforms, research and training programmes through the A.P. Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi, the Minister said at a press conference which was attended by the Akademi chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi.

The Minister defended the renaming of the Telugu Akademi as Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi and pointed out that a Government Order (G.O. 31) was released to this effect after the issue was discussed in the Assembly and approved by the Cabinet.

Taking exception to criticism levelled by Opposition parties, the Minister said that the Telugu Akademi was completely neglected under the TDP regime.

“In its five-year rule after the bifurcation of the State, the TDP did not take up the issue even once with the Telangana government. It did not bother to do anything about the assets belonging to the Akademi nor about the payment of salaries to its employees. Even printing of the school textbooks went into the hands of private persons,” Mr. Suresh alleged.

The Minister said that the government was keen on reviving the former glory of the Akademi and said that after a legal battle with Telangana, the court had ordered distribution of the Akademi’s properties in a ratio of 52:48. The State was to get assets worth ₹200 crore, as per the court order, he said, adding that the first round of talks between the State officials and their counterparts from Telangana had already been held on asset distribution.

Recalling that the Telugu Akademi was established in united Andhra Pradesh in 1968 for the advancement of Telugu language, he said it was further developed by former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao. “But during the erstwhile TDP rule, it was completely debilitated,” the Minister said.

Accusing the Opposition parties of resorting to a misinformation campaign, the Minister said the proposed introduction of English as a medium of instruction in schools was not aimed at neglecting Telugu language. “We will not compromise on development of Telugu language at any cost,” he said

Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi said the Opposition parties’ contention that the move would result in neglect of Telugu language was far removed from the truth.