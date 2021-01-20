Sanitise your hands the digital way

Startup mentored by SKU develops ‘liquid-free sanitiser’

At a time when the use of liquid sanitisers has become a routine for all in wake of coronavirus pandemic, a startup mentored by Sri Krishnadevaraya University as part of the Atal Innovation Mission has come up with a solution for disinfecting hands without any alcohol-based liquid.

Suchandra Technologies Private Limited has come up with ‘WizCleanzer’ that has been developed by five engineering undergraduates of Bengaluru-based R.V. College of Engineering.

“The startup has been registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the e-sanitiser has got a patent in India, besides being approved by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). A patent application is pending in the U.S.A.,” says Sandesh Krishna Sheety, one of the co-founders of the startup.

How it works

The device needs to be plugged into the AC to DC converter and a small box with a black plate on top generates ozone and plasma, which sanitises hands within seconds. “One need not worry about its efficacy as multiple tests have been done on the device by reputed laboratories in the country by performing tests on hands after sanitisation,” says startup CEO Siddharoodha Angadi.

Arati G. Lohar, a biotechnology student and part of the startup, says that liquid sanitisers claim 99% efficacy, while the device has proven to be 100% perfect. “Priced at ₹10,000 and another ₹2,500 for an intelligent stand, it is a one-time investment for places where a large number of people need to sanitise,” says B. Paribhasha, a biomedical engineering final year student and another founding member of the startup. Abdul Rehman, a telecommunications engineering student and a part of the startup, says they have sold 440 devices in two months and have a capacity to produce 1,000 pieces a month.

UV-C Saber, among the many innovative products developed by the company, can disinfect all kinds of surfaces within no time with the help of this hand-held equipment.

The stratup is in the process of developing a marketing network for this product.