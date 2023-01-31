HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sanitary workers in Ongole demand scrapping of facial recognition-based attendance system

Many do not have a smart phone, they say

January 31, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal sanitary workers staging a protest in Ongole on Monday.

Municipal sanitary workers staging a protest in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Sanitary workers staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole on January 30 (Monday) demanding withdrawal of the facial recognition-based attendance system.

Leading the protest, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers Union(APMWU) State General Secretary P. Subbarayudu said a majority of the workers are illiterate and do not have a smart phone.

Instead of conceding the demands of workers, including a pay hike, the State government has caused them trouble by introducing unnecessary mobile apps, contended the leader of the All India Trade Union Congress-led APMWU.

They raised slogans for a monthly pay of ₹18,500 for drivers of the garbage collection vehicles introduced under the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP).

They also demanded jobs for the next of kin of deceased sanitary workers and a fully-equipped hospital under the Employees State Insurance scheme.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Ongole

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.