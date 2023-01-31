Sanitary workers in Ongole demand scrapping of facial recognition-based attendance system

January 31, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - ONGOLE

Sanitary workers staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole on January 30 (Monday) demanding withdrawal of the facial recognition-based attendance system.

Leading the protest, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers Union(APMWU) State General Secretary P. Subbarayudu said a majority of the workers are illiterate and do not have a smart phone.

Instead of conceding the demands of workers, including a pay hike, the State government has caused them trouble by introducing unnecessary mobile apps, contended the leader of the All India Trade Union Congress-led APMWU.

They raised slogans for a monthly pay of ₹18,500 for drivers of the garbage collection vehicles introduced under the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP).

They also demanded jobs for the next of kin of deceased sanitary workers and a fully-equipped hospital under the Employees State Insurance scheme.