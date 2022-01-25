Andhra Pradesh

Sandalwood stolen from forest godown recovered

The police on Tuesday recovered 92 bags of sandalwood worth ₹44 lakh, and 16 kg of sandalwood oil and arrested seven persons on the outskirts of Penugonda town. They also seized two lorries, a car, and three two-wheelers.

The property recovered from a hideout at Sivamogga was reportedly stolen from the forest department’s godown at Penugonda on January 19.

At a press conference here, Superintendent of Police Kaginelli Fakeerappa and District Forest Officer Sandeep Krupakar Gundala said a gang of 13 members, including 11 from Sivamogga of Karnataka and one each from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu (all in the age group of 40-50), stole the material in four episodes — on January 8, 9, 10, and 13 — taking advantage of the weekend and Sankranti holidays.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2022 11:30:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sandalwood-stolen-from-forest-godown-recovered/article38325981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY