Sand portal hacked, alleges Kolusu

YSR Congress Party MLA and TTD Board Member Kolusu Parthasarathy has charged the Telugu Desam Party with hacking the government portals to prevent quick disbursement of sand.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Parthasarathy accused the TDP of resorting to low-level politics to malign the YSRCP government.

He said a mobile technology company that was very close to TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was instrumental in hacking the government portals. “I have not come across any other political party stooping to such levels,” he said.

Just when sand was being made available, the portal was hacked without any consideration for the public, the TTD Board member said.

Mr. Naidu, who did not lift even his little finger to help the construction workers when his government was in power, was staging a ‘fake protest’.

Mr. Naidu often said that he was good at converting crises to his benefit. He was doing the same with the sand scarcity, said the YSRCP leader.

Protest staged

Later, Mr Parthasarathy along with followers staged a protest on Mahatma Gandhi road causing inconvenience to commuters. The police had to physically push the agitators off the road to restore free flow of traffic.

Mr. Parthasarthy said that the TDP failed to produce evidence to prove that he was involved in illegal transport of sand as mentioned in its charge sheet.