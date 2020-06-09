Andhra Pradesh

Sand booking facility at village secretariats from tomorrow

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to stockpile 70 lakh tonnes of sand for use during the monsoon season.

Chief Minister asks officials to open all reaches in State

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced several measures aimed at easing the sand shortage in the State. “Sand booking can be done at village secretariats from June 11 (Thursday),” he said.

Buffer stock

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the District Collectors and the SPs to open all the sand reaches and stockpile 70 lakh tonnes of sand which could be used during the monsoon season.

There is need to intensify sand mining in Srikakulam, Krishna, Guntur, Nello re and twin Godavari districts and at least 3 lakh tonnes should be extracted. “Sand mining activity should be stepped up in the districts which have more number of reaches. New reaches should also be identified,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Referring to sand booking facility at village secretariats, he said the Joint Collectors concerned should be assigned with the responsibilities and the Collectors should supervise the transactions. “People with smaller needs can draw sand from any source within 5 km of their place of living. But, it should be informed to the village secretariats concerned,” he said.

Bulk orders should be dealt by Joint Collectors and the SOP will come into force from June 10, he said. and asked the officials to maintain transparency in all transactions.

Excise policy

Referring to the excise policy, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government had taken effective steps to bring down the consumption of alcohol in the State. “The anti-liquor drive has resulted in closure of 43,000 belt shops and reduced the number of liquor shops by 33%, besides cutting down the number of working hours of the liquor outlet,” he added.

