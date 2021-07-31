Samiti criticises Telangana letter to KRMB

The Rayalaseema Saguneeti Samrakshana Samiti has taken a strong objection to the letter written by Telangana Engineer-in-Chief C. Muralidhar to the Krishna River Management Board Chairman asking it to direct Andhra Pradesh to stop the drawal of water from Pothyreddypadu Head Regulator, as according to them it was outside the basin.

Samiti president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy told The Hindu that outside basin use was “our right” and it was specified in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act that the allocations made by the river water tribunals with regard to various projects on Godavari and Krishna Rivers or for the regions of the existing State of Andhra Pradesh, in respect of assured water would remain the same.

“The Srisailam project is predominantly for power generation and we are fine with the utilisation of 265 tmcft, but that cannot be done in one season, but it is for both kharif and rabi with primary thumb rule of not wasting water into the sea,” Mr. Reddy said.

Telangana government should also remember that Section 85 (7) XI Schedule (10) of the Act guarantees water for ongoing projects, he said.

By trying to generate power for running the north Telangana lift projects, Telangana was doing injustice to Rayalaseema and Southern Telangana districts, he opined.

Nagarjunasagar will be full in 7 to 8 days at the rate inflows are seen today and projections given by the CWC depending on the rains in the catchment area, hence stopping water to Rayalaseema and allowing it to follow into the sea was not a wise idea, he added.